South Carolina coach, players share thoughts on facing former WR Juice Wells

Ole Miss wide receiver Juice Wells spent two seasons at South Carolina before transferring to Ole Miss this past offseason. On Saturday, Wells will make his return to Williams-Brice Stadium when Ole Miss plays South Carolina at 2:30 p.m.

Earlier this season, Wells said he transferred to Ole Miss because he felt like it was the best team in the SEC. When asked about how his departure from South Carolina was received, he said everyone has their own opinions.

South Carolina media asked head coach Shane Beamer and other players their opinion about facing Wells in Columbia.

“Juice is a good player but you sit there and watch No. 9, the other receiver,” Beamer said. “They targeted him 15 times Saturday, so we better not be caught up in one player.”