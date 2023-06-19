South Carolina’s Justin Parker expected to be named Mississippi State’s next pitching coach

Photo courtesy: South Carolina Athletics

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Almost two months after the firing of pitching coach Scott Foxhall, Chris Lemonis has found his next pitching coach. Mississippi State is expected to hire South Carolina’s Justin Parker for the same role in Starkville, according to a source.

Parker spent the last two seasons in Columbia and helped lead the Gamecocks to a No. 15 national seed and a trip to super regionals this season. Prior to this stop, he spent three seasons as associate head coach/pitching coach at Indiana. In 2021 the Hoosiers had a 3.17 team ERA which led the conference and his 2019 team won the Big 12 Regular Season title. His stops prior to that include two seasons as pitching coach at UCF and six with Wright State as an assistant/pitching coach.

Parker joins an MSU team that had a 7.01 team ERA this season- worst in the SEC. The Gamecocks’ team ERA was 4.19 which was second to only Tennessee.

The news was first reported by 247Sports.