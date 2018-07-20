South Mississippi man indicted on 9 sexual charges, juveniles involved

A Crystal Springs veterinarian is facing child sex crime charges.

A Copiah County grand jury has indicted 45-year-old Dr. Michael Holifield on four counts of sexual battery, three counts of gratification of lust, and two counts of statutory rape. The alleged acts were committed against two girls, ages 15 and 16.

Holifield is a veterinarian at “All About Animals” Clinic on Highway 51 in Crystal Springs.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the indictment alleges that he raped children over “whom he was in a position of trust.”

The five-page indictment reveals the incidents took place at two different homes in Crystal Springs.

He is accused of having both sexual intercourse and oral sex with the children on multiple occasions and at multiple locations between March 2013 and November 2014.

Holifield turned himself in on Wednesday and is out on bond. The Attorney General’s office is prosecuting the case.

If convicted on all counts, Holifield faces up to 225 years in prison.

