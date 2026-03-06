South Side Elementary students and staff participate in Read Across America

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Students at one Elementary School in West Point capped off a week-long celebration focusing on the adventure of reading.

Teachers and administrators at South Side Elementary greet the buses every day as students come to school. All this week, the teachers and students have dressed up as part of “Read Across America”.

For today’s theme, students were asked to dress up as their future dream career. There were future teachers, artists, professional athletes, doctors, police officers, and other careers represented.

Guests have also been invited throughout the week to read Dr. Seuss books to students. WCBI’s Allie Martin read “Oh the Places You’ll Go’ to a class to help wrap up the week-long celebration.

“Read Across America’ coincides with the birthday of Dr. Seuss, which falls on March 2. It promotes literacy and encourages students to read year-round.

Tune in to WCBI News to learn more.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.