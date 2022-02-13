Southaven high school retires Terence Davis’ jersey

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WCBI) — Friday featured a big night for former Ole Miss guard Terence Davis.

The former Rebel star paid a visit to his former high school to watch his jersey be retired. During his senior season as a Charger, Davis averaged 23 points, 9 rebounds a 4 assists.

“I just think it’s definitely an honor,” Davis said. “It’s a major accomplishment. It’s something my son and my family can look at when they come to the gym and things of that sort. It’s an unbelievable feeling.”

Davis currently plays for the Sacramento Kings.