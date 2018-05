JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) — The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame awards Southern Miss junior pitcher Nick Sandlin as the 2018 Ferriss Trophy winner.

Sandlin has been lights out for the Golden Eagles (39-15, 23-6), posting an 8-0 record with a 1.25 ERA.

- Advertisement -

Sandlin was named the winner over Southern Miss teammate Luke Reynolds, Mississippi State outfielder Jake Mangum, Ole Miss outfielder Ryan Olenek, and Delta State infielder Zach Shannon.