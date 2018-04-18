Southwest jet makes emergency landing in Nashville after bird strike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bird strike forced a Southwest Airlines jet to make an emergency landing in Nashville, Tennessee. The airline said in a statement that the pilot of Flight 577 from Nashville to Phoenix declared an emergency after the bird strike Wednesday morning and safely landed the plane at Nashville International Airport.

No injuries were reported.

“We’ve confirmed flight 577 departing Nashville (BNA) experienced a bird strike shortly after takeoff,” the airline told CBS News in a statement. “The Captain in command safely returned the flight to BNA. The aircraft will be taken out of service for maintenance review. Our local Nashville Employees are working diligently to accommodate those passengers on to their destination.”

The emergency occurred a day after a Southwest plane’s engine exploded during a flight and a businesswoman was sucked halfway out of a window broken by pieces of shrapnel.

The woman later died, and seven others were injured.