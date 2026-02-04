Southwire works to help winter storm victims in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Southwire is working to help winter storm victims by collecting much-needed items through Project Gift.

From today, February 4, to Saturday, February 7, the organization will be set up at the Walmart Supercenter in Starkville, located at 1010 Highway 12 W.

Some of the items needed are paper goods, snack food items, blankets, beverages, hats and gloves, small propane tanks, hygiene products, baby items, ready-to-eat food, coolers, flashlights, and batteries.

For more information, you can contact the Project Gift Hotline at (770) 832-4729.

