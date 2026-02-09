Southwire’s Project Gift held donation drive Saturday

STARKVILLE, Miss., (WCBI) — Two weeks after a Winter storm blew through North Mississippi, many people are still feeling the effects. Some homes are still without power and water, and relief agencies are doing what they can to help.

So are private businesses. In Starkville, Southwire’s Project Gift has been collecting donations all week.

On a windy Saturday in the parking lot of Starkville’s Walmart Supercenter, Larry Moore takes in donations for Project Gift.

He said when there’s a disaster, Southwire sends out Project Gift to help those in need.

“Even if it’s in Mississippi or Alabama, wherever it’s at, we collect for different groups, different people. Any kind of storm, any kind of flood, we collect for them,” Moore said.

Moore said over the past few days, they’ve taken in nonperishable items, blankets, things that are needed by those in the hardest hit areas.

“They had it pretty rough up there. Still some people without lights, still having a hard time up there so this is going to be going up there,” Moore said. “We need blankets, paper goods, water, canned goods, nonperishable items that don’t have to go in the refrigerator. Any kind of goods.”

People in Starkville and the surrounding area have been generous with their support.

Saturday was the last day for collecting supplies. Next, they will be taking them where they are needed.

Moore thanked those in Starkville and Oktibbeha County who have donated to Project Gift.

