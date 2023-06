SPD investigates bomb threat call made to Kroger in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police continue to investigate a bomb threat at a grocery store.

Officers were called to Kroger on Highway 12 at about 9 a.m. for the report of a bomb at the store.

The area was closed down while the store was searched.

Everything quickly reopened in about an hour.

The investigation is continuing and no arrest has been made.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter