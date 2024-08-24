SPD takes safety procedures in Cotton District for large crowds

Starkville Police Chief Mark Ballard says areas along University Drive will be in operation from 10 p.m. until the area is cleared.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The return of students to Mississippi State University means the return of nightlife to The Cotton District.

And when the sun goes down, the streets will fill with students, locals, and visitors.

That’s why The Starkville Police Department is implementing its Safety Station and Rideshare Pickup and Dropoff system.

“We have long since learned, and in keeping up with other university communities, you have safety points, you have to have a strong presence in your entertainment areas, especially the later the night goes,” Ballard said. “Safety points for pickup and dropoff are especially important for those traveling at night, students, women, and those unfamiliar with the area, it gives them a safe and secure platform to pick up and go to their location, and entertainment and safety go hand in hand.”

The decision to close roads will be highly dependent on the amount of crowd traffic for safety purposes.

Cameras are set up to help patrol the area as well, and Ballard says they are essential for entertainment districts.

“Cameras are amazing witnesses, right? They are not under the influence, they don’t get the flu, they are there 24/7 and they give a very accurate description as to what took place,” Ballard said. “Many times at these entertainment venues, if something does happen, we turn to the cameras to be able to be that expert witness. They need to be here.”

With many young adults in the area, the safety station is set up with their best interests in mind. and there is a designated area for students to get an Uber or Lyft.

“If they come to the safety checkpoint, they don’t have to worry about being arrested,” Ballard said. “We’ll make sure they get home, get home safely.”

And Ballard says a good time can benefit from a good plan.

“I think the key to having a good time is planning and maturity,” Ballard said. “Recognize that you’re going to be in a situation where you don’t want to have to get behind the wheel, drinking and driving. The key to that is, to have a plan A, have a plan B. We strongly recommend utilizing our bus system, Lyft, utilizing Uber, and utilizing our local taxis. There are just too many venues out here for you to utilize without having to drink and drive and if you do, unfortunately, we’re gonna be out there, and we don’t want you to lose a career, or have the consequences that go with it, via arrest. So, plan. That’s the main thing we can ask is to plan and utilize these platforms we have for you.”

Ballard sees these measures as a proactive way to keep the District safe and fun.

This is the second year the department has set up a safety and rideshare system for nightlife.

