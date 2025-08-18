SPD warns people about locking car doors with recent weapon theft

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – More traffic on the roads is a sure sign that Mississippi State students are back in Starkville.

This also means more car burglaries are happening.

Starkville Police said this is usually when they see an increase in crime.

This causes big problems for the victim and could be connected to other cases.

It seems simple, locking your car door every time you get out.

But the numbers show many people don’t, and Starkville police said it’s leading to more violent crimes.

One by one, car burglars are caught on video, checking car doors to see if they are unlocked.

It’s a common crime and common sight for Starkville police.

“These auto burglaries typically occur or nearly always occur in unsecured vehicles,” Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said. “Doing the simple things, such as securing your doors before you go to bed every night, can prevent most auto burglaries.”

In the break-ins that SPD investigates, they see people leaving their guns in their vehicles.

It’s a prime target for thieves.

Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said stolen weapons often show up when officers are investigating violent incidents.

“The most concerning part about auto burglaries is that things like firearms again a lot of times by juveniles then that can lead to more serious crimes or be used in more serious crimes,” Lovelady said.

With the advancement of technology, video surveillance is a game-changer for detectives.

“Investigating any case in the world we live in, video is extremely essential,” Lovelady said. “Getting something like a video doorbell or some little solar camera on your eve, everything for the consumer is getting extremely affordable and it is simple. It maybe something that helps you or your neighbor in the future.”

Car burglaries are the most reported felonies to Starkville PD.

The agency uses a social media campaign to remind people to lock their doors.

“Starkville is not the only place that deals with auto burglaries,” Lovelady said. “If you look on the internet, look on social media you’ll see that agencies across the country are dealing with this and do different campaigns. Specifically we do 9 pm routines every single night to remind people to lock their doors, secure your valuables and secure you firearms. Because this is such a prevalent thing again across the country.”

