MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Speaker Phillip Gunn has announced that he will not seek re-election in 2023.

Gunn has served in the Mississippi House of Representatives since 2004 and became Speaker in 2012.

He also represents the 56th District in Mississippi.

Speaker Gunn said this decision “Does not mean I will not be open to future opportunities to serve.”

