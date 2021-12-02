Special agent with FBI expected to take over top job at TPD

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A special agent with the FBI is expected to take over the top job at the Tupelo Police Department.

John Quaka has accepted an offer from Mayor Todd Jordan.

The next step is for the city council to discuss and vote. That will happen at their December 7th meeting.

Quaka has been an agent with the FBI since 1995, living in California, then the Mississippi Delta, Jackson and for the past 12 years, Tupelo and Oxford.

Quaka and his wife Vicky have 3 children.