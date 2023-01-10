Special election is being held to fill Mississippi District 23 House seat

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Legislature has already started meeting, but it has been at least one member short.

Voters across four area counties are taking care of that today.

A special election is being held to fill the District 23 seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives.

The seat was left vacant after Governor Tate Reeves appointed former State Representative Jim Beckett to the state Public Utilities staff.

Perry Van Bailey, Andy Clark, and Andy Steppare are vying for the chance to finish Beckett’s term.

District 23 covers portions of Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette, and Webster Counties.

The polls will be open until 7 p.m.

It’s possible that the winner of today’s race could be running for the seat again this year, as all seats in the Legislature are up for grabs in November’s General Election.

The deadline for candidates to qualify for those races is February 1.

