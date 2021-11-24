Special Election Round-up

Voters in North Mississippi take care of unfinished business in a handful of special elections

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Thanksgiving is having to share the table with politics this week. There were a handful of run-off elections on the ballots around the area.

Starting at the Southern End of the viewing area and the District 32 State Senate Race to fill the seat left vacant by the retirement of Senator Sampson Jackson.

Noxubee County Attorney Rod Hickman will take the District 32 seat in January. Numbers were a little slow coming in, but unofficial totals show Hickman with 4,302 votes to Minh Duong’s 2,898. This with all precincts reporting; there may be affidavits in some counties

In Chickasaw County, the Interim Coroner, Larry Harris will get to take the “interim” off of his title. With unofficial finals, including absentees and affidavits, he has defeated former Coroner Andy Harmon by a 200 vote margin, 856 to 656

Lee County will have a new face on the Board of Supervisors. Wesley Webb will take over the District 3 seat left open by the departure of Todd Jordan to the Mayor’s office at City Hall in Tupelo… With only 7 affidavit ballots outstanding, Webb took the seat with 1,107 votes to Buddy Dickerson’s 676

And in Oktibbeha County, Cassandra Palmer is poised to take a seat on the Starkville Oktibbeha County School District Board of Trustees. With only 15 affidavit votes not counted, she has 725 votes to Ronnie Tucker’s 481.