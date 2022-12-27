Special election will be held for District 23 House of Representatives seat

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – As we roll into the new year, a special election will be held for a seat in the state House.

Three candidates are on the ballot for the District 23 House of Representatives position.

Perry Van Bailey, Andy Clark, and Andy Stepp.

The special election will be on January 10.

District 23 covers portions of Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette, and Webster Counties.

Gov. Tate Reeves appointed Former District 23 State Representative Jim Beckett to lead the state Public Utilities Staff.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter