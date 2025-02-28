Special Judge appointed in Columbus to hear Councilman’s lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A special judge was appointed to hear an election lawsuit filed by a Columbus City Councilman.

Ward 2 Councilman Joseph Mickens claims his two opponents do not live in the ward.

Listed in the lawsuit are the Lowndes County Democratic Executive Committee, along with his opponents Laisha O’Neal and Roderick Smith.

On February 10, the committee ruled O’Neal and Smith could stay in the primary held on April 1.

Mickens uses tax records for his allegations.

Judge Jeff Weill, Sr. will hear the case when a court date is scheduled.

