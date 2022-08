Sponsor to donate $1,000 to Make-A-Wish Mississippi for every Will Rogers touchdown

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers had already partnered with Make-A-Wish Mississippi. But he took that partnership to a whole new level Monday.

It was announced Simmons Erosion Control Inc. will sponsor Rogers by donating $1,000 to Make-A-Wish Mississippi for every touchdown he throws this season and on through spring 2023.

Rogers had 36 touchdowns last season.