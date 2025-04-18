Sports Hall of Fame holds Induction ceremony for Trotter Convention Center

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sports Hall of Fame is hosting its inaugural induction ceremony at the Trotter Convention Center.

It is a sold-out event, and attendees will be able to meet the inductees.

The main headliners will be former NBA player Clarence Weatherspoon and Leslie Frazier, a former NFL player and Assistant Head Coach of the Seattle Seahawks.

Vice president of the Lowndes County Sports Hall of Fame, Trip Hairston, said a lot of work went into this event, and it shows Lowndes County’s significance to the world of sports.

“And that’s what’s so important about these types of events. It is a microcosm of the community. You will look around this room and see so many different faces and different people from all different backgrounds, and they all come together to celebrate the accomplishments over time of these former athletes. So we hope that it inspires younger people to strive hard and work hard in athletics,” said Hairston.

Our very own Kealy Shields is the EMCEE for the event.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.