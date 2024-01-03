Spotty showers Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The first rain chance of 2024 comes today in the form of spotty showers. We will dry out for Thursday before our next weather maker brings rain again late Friday. That system will move out on Saturday but more rain pushes in on Monday.

WEDNESDAY: Spotty showers are the main story for the day. They will be concentrated along and south of US-82, but a stray shower is possible north. Rain totals will stay below 0.2″. The combination of clouds and showers will keep us cool today with a high of 46.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers will move out by the evening. Communities close to I-55 could even see some peeks of sun before it sets. Overnight, skies will clear and temperatures will drop into the upper-20s.

THURSDAY: This will be the pick day of the week. Plentiful sunshine and highs near 50 will make this a decent day for early January!

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: In the active pattern we are in, it won’t take any time for rain to come back into the forecast! By Friday afternoon, our next system moves in. Rain will stick around through the night Friday and for the first part of Saturday. So, Saturday won’t be a washout and Sunday looks dry as well. Highs both days will be in the low to mid-50s.