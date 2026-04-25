Spring Flywheel Festival features history on display and a patriotic themed celebration

A patriotic mural , honoring early patriots and heroes, featuring QR codes, was unveiled in front of the Heritage Museum. And inside, renovations mean more room for displays and visitors.

There is also a special display highlighting the relationship between Chickasaw Chief Piomingo and the nation’s first president, after the Revolutionary War.

‘At the time of the Revolutionary War, the Chickasaw Indians were allies of the British, but immediately after the war, more Americans came into the area, Chief Piomingo became close friends with George Washington, made several trips to Washington DC, visited with several presidents, was awarded several awards,” said Gary Huffman, with the Chickasaw Historical Society.

Of course, there are flywheels, of all sizes. Visitors can see the rotating mechanical devices, used to store energy in the form of momentum.

Harry Collins is president of the Mississippi Valley Flywheeler’s Club and says the event draws engine and tractor enthusiasts from across the nation.

“I love tractors, I love people, all of that, just coming together, I like the engines, the demonstrations, we are doing blacksmithing, the old time cookers are here cooking, they had a problem, their freezer went out, they can’t cook cracklins, but everything else they can,” Collins said.

The Spring Flywheel Festival is a huge event, but it doesn’t just happen. It takes a solid team of volunteers.

‘It comes together with lots of organization, with the city, CDF , Pilot Club, Flywheelers, the Museum and countless others that come together and volunteer and it always makes me so proud to see our groups working together, partnerships make us stronger, that is how we have great events, it always makes me proud to be a Houstonian,” said Kirbi Dendy, alderman at large.

And vendors are selling everything from food to arts and crafts, clothes and antiques.