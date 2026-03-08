Spring-Like Pattern Continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Our warm and wet pattern is continuing through the weekend and into next week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Lingering rain will continue into the overnight hours, but the threat for severe weather tonight is over. Temperatures will stay steady in the low-60’s throughout the night. Don’t forget that we are entering into Daylight Savings Time, meaning the clocks will skip forward an hour overnight.

SUNDAY: Scattered rain and storms are likely Sunday, but severe weather is not expected. Not everyone will see rain, but grab the umbrella just in case. High temperatures will be in the mid-70’s.

MONDAY: More storms are expected on Monday. As of right now, there is a low-end chance of isolated severe storms Monday. We are continuing to refine the details, but current data suggests the potential for a few strong storms to impact our area Monday afternoon and evening. Stay with us for updates as we get closer to Monday. High temperatures will be in the upper-70’s.