Spring temps continue, some rain Thursday PM

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Above average temperatures will be the name of the game for the next week or so.

WEDNESDAY: Our warmest day this week! Under a mostly sunny sky w/high clouds, afternoon highs should top out in the middle 70s with an increased south breeze up to 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Passing clouds will dot the sky, and with a lingering south breeze, lows will range from the upper 40s to middle 50s.

THURSDAY: Warm and breezy. Clouds will slowly fill in through the day as highs reach the low 70s. Most of the day will be dry, but an approaching cold front should trigger at least scattered showers and a few rumbles Thursday evening into the overnight hours.

FRIDAY: Clouds should decrease quickly Friday morning, leaving a sunny and pleasant afternoon in the mid 60s.

WEEKEND/NEXT WEEK: Saturday & Sunday look pleasant w/plenty of sunshine. Unseasonably warm & increasingly humid air moves in next week, and a strong mid-week front could bring thunderstorm potential to the Deep South.