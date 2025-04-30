St. Jude’s fundraiser to be held in Plantersville

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A trail ride and auction set for this weekend in Plantersville will benefit the kids at St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Alderman Sextus Shannon and businessman Nate Chism are helping organize the events. Shannon has been organizing fundraisers for the children’s hospital for thirty years.

The trail ride will take place first, and people can park their horse trailers on the property where the ride will take place. The auction features items donated from area businesses.

Shannon said he is looking for a good turnout to help those families whose kids are battling cancer.

“Just glad that people would come out and support this worthy cause, we determine it is a mission from God, through the town of Plantersville,” said Shannon.

The trail ride starts at 9 am on Saturday, April 26, just south of Plantersville Town Hall. The auction starts at noon at the town hall.

