St. Paul’s Episcopal’s lunch event supports local organizations

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A local church received a great response from the Columbus community for lunch in support of outreach programs. Church women at St. Paul’s Episcopal hosted a take-out lunch event supporting organizations like Helping Hands, The Homeless Coalition, Safehaven Domestic Violence Shelter, and the Episcopal relief fund.

Tuesday’s chef was Bubba Tom Wolford, who cooked in honor of his late father Tom Wolford and his late friend Todd Gale, both long-time members of Saint Paul’s. Organizers of the event say this was a great way to set a good example for the community.

“This is one way to show people St. Paul’s cares and another way to make sure our members know that this is what a church is supposed to do,” said Bridge Pieschel, a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal.

The local Salvation Army and Boys and Girls Club also benefited from the event.