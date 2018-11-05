Stacey Abrams says Georgia Democrats have “nothing to do with” alleged hacking

Brian Kemp, the Republican candidate in Georgia’s close race for governor, wants the FBI to investigate alleged hacking by the state’s Democrats. Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor and former house minority leader for the state assembly, joins “CBS This Morning” from Savannah to discuss why she doesn’t think Kemp is worthy of the governor’s office. We invited Kemp to appear on “CBS This Morning” and he declined.
