Stalled out SUV catches fire on Highway 69 in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It started out as a stalled car. But the SUV quickly went up in flames.

No one was injured when the Ford Explorer began to burn.

District 3 volunteer firefighters responded to the intersection of New Hope Road and Highway 69 in Lowndes County.

They were able to quickly douse these flames.

