Standoff in Brandon leaves officer dead, another injured

BRANDON, Miss. (WCBI) – One officer was killed and another one was injured during a standoff with police Thursday morning in Brandon.

The incident started at about 1:20 a.m. in the Crossgates neighborhood of Brandon, which is a suburb of Jackson.

Police said 22-year-old Gabriel Matthew Wilson went to a home armed with a handgun and a rifle. He was also wearing a bulletproof vest.

Two women were inside the house. One escaped quickly but the other was held hostage for several hours. They were not injured.

A Brandon officer was injured during one shootout at about 6 a.m. He is stable but said to have significant injuries.

Madison Police Officer Randy Tyler was shot at about 9:30 during another shootout with Wilson.

Madison police, along with several other agencies, were there to help Brandon police.

Now, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling this case.

