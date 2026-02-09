Starbucks adds internationally inspired menu items as part of turnaround effort

(CBS NEWS) – According to CBS News, Starbucks unveiled new internationally inspired menu items at its stores on Monday, marking the coffee chain’s latest attempt to win back customers at its brick-and-mortar locations.

The menu refresh comes amid CEO Brian Niccol’s yearlong “Back to Starbucks” turnaround effort, aimed at reversing consecutive quarterly declines in the company’s same-store sales. The effort is showing some results: Starbucks reported Jan. 28 that same-store sales rose 4% in the most recent quarter.

The February menu additions include six bakery items — including new loaf, tart, and croissant flavors — and a dark roast coffee. Starbucks also debuted two fruit-flavored matcha beverages last week as part of its Valentine’s Day offerings, which will have a permanent place on the coffee giant’s menu.

“Customers told me that our menu needed to feel more relevant,” Niccol said at the company’s investor day on Jan. 29.

Niccol’s turnaround plan has included eliminating the extra charge for nondairy milk, adding personal touches such as hand-written notes on coffee cups, and introducing a new dress code for employees to help improve the coffee giant’s image. Last month, it revamped its loyalty program into three tiers, with the higher levels providing bigger benefits to members.

The company also announced in September that it would shut down some stores with weak financial performance.

New menu items

Dubai chocolate bite

Cookie croissant swirl

Berry blondie

Strawberry matcha loaf

Yuzu citrus blossom

Chocolate pistachio loaf

1971 Roast, a new dark roast coffee

Iced double berry matcha

Iced banana bread matcha

The food and drink reboot follows several menu updates from Starbucks, including the introduction of protein lattes and expanded fall menu offerings last year.

The coffee chain also trimmed weaker performers last February, in what it said was an effort to streamline its menu and better respond to shifting consumer preferences.

“It became really clear to me that to turn this business around and build a platform for long-term growth, we had to change the way our business ran and the fundamentals of how we worked,” the Starbucks CEO said at the company’s investor day.

