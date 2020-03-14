Starkville Academy closes for week amid coronavirus concerns

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Academy will be closed from March 16-20.

This follows guidance from the Midsouth Association of Indendepent Schools to close for the upcoming week.

Following MAIS’s guidance, Starkville Academy has canceled all athletic and extracurricular activities for the week.

There will be no school-related activities of any kind until further notice.

The school said it will continue to provide information on future plans and plans to take it on a week-by-week basis at this time.