Starkville Academy Names Berryhill Head Softball Coach

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Starkville Academy has hired former East Webster head softball coach Lee Berryhill to the same position.

Berryhill will also join Starkville Academy baseball as an assistant coach.

Berryhill spent eight seasons with East Webster softball, winning a total of five state championships in slow-pitch and fast-pitch. Prior to that, Berryhill won two state championships as the head baseball coach at Eupora.

Starkville Academy head softball coach Thomas Berkery will remain on staff with Berryhill as an assistant coach.