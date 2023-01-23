Starkville Academy starts construction on multipurpose building

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Academy is expanding its extracurricular activities for students.

Work has begun on a new recreation and performing arts building on campus.

The school raised the money for the new multipurpose facility through a fundraising campaign supported by families and local businesses.

The new facility will be used for a number of activities and events like practices for basketball, cheer, and dance.

Head of School Jeremy Nicholas said families at the school are excited to now have a place to perform plays and other productions.

“I know that was part of the history of Starkville Academy. There used to be not just high school plays, but elementary plays that were performed on campus. For different reasons that went by the wayside over the years, but now we’re excited to be able to actually host those functions back at school on campus,” Nicholas said.

Nicholas said they hope to have the building complete and in use sometime during the next school year.

