STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Out on the river with some friends, Starkville Academy pitcher Garrett Lewis got the call.

It was from the Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks baseball coaching staff, offering Lewis a scholarship.

“I don’t really think it’s hit me yet,” Lewis said of becoming a Division One athlete out of a Starkville Academy program that hasn’t seen one in some time.

“I’m definitely trying to set an example to hold everyone to a higher standard.”