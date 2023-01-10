Starkville adds new stop signs to intersection near high school

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Starkville continues to work to make things safer for walkers.

The latest effort is for those walking to and from Starkville High School.

The intersection of Yellow Jacket Drive, Eckford Drive, and Victory Lane is now an All-Way Stop.

The changes went into effect on Friday, and new signs have been put up around the intersection.

Starkville Police are urging drivers to be extra cautious in the area while everyone adjusts to the new traffic flow.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter