Starkville AKA chapter dedicates tree and marker

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is planting a lasting symbol of its service to the community.

The group celebrated the national organization’s 114th Founders’ Day Saturday by planting a Live Oak at J.L. King Park. During the ceremony, sorority members also placed a special dedication marker that will remain at the site.

This year, the chapter is also celebrating 25 years in Starkville. The chapter was founded on June 7, 1997. Members say they will host other events this year to commemorate that milestone.

Crews from Starkville Parks and Recreation helped with the planting and will assist in maintaining the site.