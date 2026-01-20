Starkville Alderman proposes Alcohol ordinance at restaurants on Sundays

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Sunday brunch in Starkville may look different in the future.

Last week, the Starkville Board of Aldermen proposed an ordinance to extend the city’s alcohol selling hours at restaurants.

At tonight’s board meeting, they’ll consider having the first of two public hearings on the hour extension.

The proposed ordinance would amend the city’s current alcohol ordinance, allowing restaurants to sell beverages an hour earlier, at 10 a.m. instead of 11.

However, not all aldermen agree to extend the hours.

Local restaurants say the extra hour will help increase sales.

The board meeting starts at 5:30 pm today, January 20.

