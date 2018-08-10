Starkville Area Arts Council receives grants

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Area Arts Council receives $20,000 in grants.

A number of events are hosted by the organization each year, including the Cotton District Arts Festival.

- Advertisement -

$14,000 in grant money came from the Mississippi Arts Commission.

Visit Mississippi also chipped in $2,500.

The money will be used for everything from operating expenses to the Forks and Corks event.

Funds are also used for outreach programs, such as summer scholarships, Art Partners, and the community grant pool.