Starkville Attorney Lee Ann Turner running for newly created County Court

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) Oktibbeha County’s newly created County Court is already drawing interest from candidates wanting to be first on its bench.

Governor Tate Reeves signed a proclamation last week creating county courts in Oktibbeha and Lafayette Counties.

The formation of the new court means that there will also be a new judgeship.

So far, 3 candidates have qualified to run for the post.

County Courts handle certain felony and civil cases.

They also serve as Youth Courts.

Starkville Attorney Lee Ann Turner believes her experience uniquely qualifies her for the bench.

“Counties that have a county court, that serves as the Youth Court for that county. And to me, it is so important for us to protect our children, our families, and our citizens of Oktibbeha County. I feel like I’m uniquely qualified to run for the race because I have more than 13 years of judicial experience as a youth court referee. That’s what we have in counties that don’t have county courts. And so I’ve had the judicial training as well as experience of being on the bench more than 13 years,” said Attorney Lee Ann Turner.

Oktibbeha County Justice Court Judge C. Marty Haug and Charles Bruce Brown have also qualified.