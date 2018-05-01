Starkville Board Of Aldermen Look Into Possibility Of Creating EMS District

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- City leaders in Starkville are looking at ways to increase response times during medical emergencies.

During Tuesday night’s Board of Aldermen meeting, leaders discussed the possibility of creating an emergency medical service district.

Mayor Lynn Spruill said they’re seeing more medical emergencies across town.

During the meeting, Pafford EMS and OCH Regional Medical Center presented plans to the board on how they can help serve the community by having a wider disbursement of ambulance services.

The creation of a new district allow the ambulance provider to potentially be housed, supervised, and dispatched out of fire stations in Starkville.

“The matter needs to be carefully considered, studied, and evaluated,” said Roy A. Perkins, Starkville Vice Mayor. “I am in favor of supporting the proposal that is in the best interest of Starkville, and that proposal is going to be, in my opinion and the board’s opinion, and in conjunction with the mayor, who can provide the best response time, because every life is important.”

Aldermen will revisit the issue again at its next board meeting, but gave no timetable on a vote.