STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Parking meters bring in a lot of money to cities, and those in the Starkville area could be seeing them around town soon.

The Starkville Board of Aldermen is considering putting meters along Main Street and areas of the Cotton District.

- Advertisement -

The Board met with representatives from S-P Plus during Friday afternoon’s work session.

They say the extra revenue could be used to repair streets or even build a parking garage.