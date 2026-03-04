Starkville Board of Alderman moves forward with hearings for banning Kratom

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Board of Aldermen voted tonight to move forward with two public hearings on a proposed ordinance to ban the sale of synthetic kratom and kratom products inside the city limits.

The measure passed 6–1 and calls for two hearings before any final vote.

Mayor Lynn Spruill said the move follows community concerns and notes other cities, including Tupelo and Columbus, have already taken action on kratom.

She also points to last year’s state law restricting kratom sales to those 21 and older.

