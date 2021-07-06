Starkville Board of Alderman start term with serious business

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The newly sworn-in Starkville Board of Aldermen will start its term with some serious business.

Topping the agenda for tonight’s meeting is the possible demolition of three buildings in the Brookville Garden Apartment Complex.

Buildings 4 – 5 and 8 were declared dilapidated, unsafe, and unfit for human occupancy at the board’s May 18th meeting.

Mayor Lynn Spruill is among those who believe that the poor condition of the property is a contributing factor to crime in the area.

The city has reached out to the out-of-state owners of the building, but no progress has been made on repairs.

The board could vote on the demolition tonight.