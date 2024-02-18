Starkville boys basketball downs Oxford in first round of 7A playoffs

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Starkville boys basketball took down rival Oxford 54-49 in the first round of the 7A playoffs on Saturday. Starkville advances to play Germantown in the second round at 8 p.m. Feb. 23.

Oxford got out to a fast start, draining three-straight 3-pointers to go up 9-0. The Yellow Jackets never led in the first half, but Travon Sudduth hit a buzzer-beater corner 3-pointer at the end of the first half to send things into halftime tied at 25.

The Chargers led 41-37 after three quarters. But the Yellow Jackets outscored them 17-8 in the fourth quarter.