Starkville chapter of Food Not Bombs is cooking up change

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) -Starkville chapter of Food Not Bombs is cooking up change in the local community.

Food Not Bombs is a volunteer movement with chapters located across the world.

As a volunteer movement, they are always looking for more volunteers to help with the cooking and serving of food. They also run mainly off of donations of canned goods.

The goal of the movement is help provide food to people in their local community.

They serve food every last Sunday of the month from 6 to 7 p.m. at Fire Station Park. They also hold a free market to give away free goods every second Sunday.