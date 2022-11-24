Starkville church hosts Thanksgiving service, turkey giveaway

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville church is giving thanks by giving to others.

Peter’s Rock Church hosted its annual Community Thanksgiving Day Service and Turkey Giveaway this morning.

More than 200 people gathered in the sanctuary for music and words of inspiration.

After the service, church members distributed free turkeys to everyone who attended.

They say it’s their way of sharing Christian love, fellowship, and peace with the community.

<“We have close to 200 yes, and not only turkeys, but after they receive their turkey, they go next door to our food pantry, and we have vegetables we have fruit, and we have spices, and chips, so they are giving the little bit of everything just to take some of the pressure off of thanksgiving and to let them know they are so loved,” said Cheryl Young, event coordinator.

This is the 26th year the church has hosted a service and turkey giveaway.

