Starkville City Employee Faces Embezzlement Charge

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- An embezzlement investigation leads to the arrest of a Starkville city employee.

The Starkville Parks and Recreation Administrative Assistant, is facing the embezzlement charge.

Starkville Police say 61 year old, Dianne Evans, turned herself in Thursday on a felony warrant for embezzlement.

Evans has since bonded out of jail.

You may remember earlier this month, Mayor Lynn Spruill told WCBI that Evans and the Director of Parks and Rec, Herman Peters, were placed on leave after discovering irregularities.

The case remains under investigation.

Evans next municipal court appearance is set for Monday February 5th.