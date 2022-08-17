Starkville city employees will see a bump in pay

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Some city employees in Starkville will receive a more competitive salary compared to certain surrounding cities in Northeast Mississippi and Alabama.

At Tuesday night’s Alderman meeting, the board voted unanimously to bump the pay of city workers based on a survey conducted by the Stennis institute from Mississippi State University. The survey compared the current salaries in the city to surrounding cities such as Columbus, Tupelo, and at least one city in Tuscaloosa.

Other cities like Southhaven and Oxford were also a part of the survey although it did not impact employees’ pay because they are considered stronger economically. The pay raise is not one size fits all. The increase varied based on position and other factors.

The increase is effective immediately.