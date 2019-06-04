Starkville City Leaders Vote To Have Public Hearing On Annexation And Adopt One Percent Tax Resolution

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)-Starkville residents will soon have a chance to weigh in on a potential annexation ordinance.

On Tuesday, city leaders voted to have two public hearings to discuss the matter.

The city is looking to add territory on the East side of town, down the Highway 182 corridor around the by-pass, as well as areas down 182 to 16th Section Road.

The first hearing will be June 18th and the second will take place July 2nd.

Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill said they’re targeting that area because of the amount of growth over the past few years.

“It allows us to have that continued growth because a city has to grow continuous to its area,” said Mayor Spruill. “We’ve had a lot of growth to the east, but it’s a fairly narrow Corridor because 182 is flanked on either side by Mississippi State University. For us to continue to expand to the east, we’re going to have to go through the narrow Corridor and pick up that area that’s already considered to be part of Starkville.”

Also during Tuesday’s board meeting, city leaders voted to adopt a 1% hotel and restaurant tax that was approved by voters last week.

Money from the tax will go towards a new Sportsplex and improvements at existing parks.