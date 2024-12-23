Starkville Coach to take over Hinds Eagles’ football team

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Usually this time of year we hear about high school players, taking their talents to the next level, but in Starkville, it’s the coach who will be moving on.

Hinds Community College announced this afternoon that Starkville Head Football Coach Chris Jones will be taking over as Head Coach of the Eagles.

Jones chalked up an impressive 84 and 25 record at Starkville High, and led the Yellowjackets to 3 North State Titles and one State Championship.

This afternoon, December 23, Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District Superintendent Tony McGee released a statement congratulating Jones and saying in part: “He’s produced consistent playoff runs, a State Championship, and grown many of our student athletes to be able to compete at the next level. We are proud for Chris and his family, and we look forward to watching him coach with success at the collegiate level”.

Jones takes over at Hinds in January.

